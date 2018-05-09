Deputies helping out at Allen Elementary
Deputies will relieve teachers of their car rider line duties on May 11 for teacher appreciation week.
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies will be relieving teachers at Allen Elementary School from their duties in the car rider line on May 11, in celebration of teacher appreciation week.
