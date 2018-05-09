Spring practice continues for SSHS football
n The spring game is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
The Siloam Springs football team wrapped up its first week of spring practice under first-year coach Brandon Craig last Friday, with the Panthers being able to work out in pads for three of those days.
