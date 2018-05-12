Freshman Race sparks Lady Panthers

n Siloam Springs rallied to beat Russellville 2-1 on Friday in the Class 6A state tournament.

By Graham Thomas

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman Madison Race takes a shot that deflects off Russellville goalkeeper Bailey McGill. Race helped spark the Lady Panthers to rally for a 2-1 victory on Friday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
RUSSELLVILLE -- Four-time defending state 6A champion Siloam Springs was reeling against Russellville in the second half Friday, but a freshman came to the Lady Panthers' rescue.

