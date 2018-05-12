Siloam Springs boys take down Little Rock Hall

n The Panthers scored both goals in the second half.

By Graham Thomas

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs midfielder Julio Maldanado, middle, scores the the game-winning goal in the second half for Siloam Springs on Friday against Little Rock Hall.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs midfielder Julio Maldanado, middle, scores the the game-winning goal in the second half for Siloam Springs on Friday against Little Rock Hall.

RUSSELLVILLE -- For the second straight year, Siloam Springs' boys found themselves in a battle with Little Rock Hall in the Class 6A state tournament.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.