Fence fire causes daycare evacuation
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Children and staff were evacuated from at the Angels All Around Me daycare on Carl Street on Wednesday morning, after a small section of the privacy fence behind the building caught fire. There were no injuries, according to the Siloam Springs Fire Department. On Thursday, Battalion Chief Donny Jorgensen said the cause of the fire was undetermined but still under investigation.
