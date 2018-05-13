Nursing instructor travels nontraditional career path to graduate with honors

Photo provided by Northeastern State University Northeast Tech Instructor Becky Lamont (left), pictured here with Northeastern State University President Steve Turner, received the 2018 Outstanding Graduate Student Award at NSU’s Ovation Awards on April 14.

KANSAS, Okla. -- "To be honest, I didn't want to be a nurse when I was young," said Becky Lamont, one of the practical nursing instructors at Northeast Tech's Kansas Campus. "Fast forward to today, and not only am I a nurse, but I've just finished earning my master's degree in nursing. Life's funny that way."