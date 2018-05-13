Planning commission approves rezoning Melgar Apartments
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Planning commission members voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve a rezoning development permit for the Melgar Apartments, located at 620 E. Arkansas Highway 16.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.