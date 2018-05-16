American Legion to place flags on graves Saturday
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
In advance of Memorial Day, members of American Legion Post 29 will be placing flags at Oak Hill Ceremony at noon Saturday. The event will last about 90 minutes.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.