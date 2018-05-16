Beard competition includes women
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Jade Newton was ready to compete in Ash & Ember's annual Beard and Mustache Contest on Saturday. The competition featured more than 20 categories, including categories for women and kids. The grand prize for best beard was a coveted golden owl, and the grand prize for best mustache was a silver pipe. Proceeds from the competition were donated to Reel Recovery of Arkansas.
