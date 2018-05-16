Come fly with me, we'll fly, we'll fly away

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader An aerobatic remote control plane owned by Jeremy Shrock of Gentry flew over the landing strip at Allen's Air Field during the Siloam Springs Radio Controlled Modelers semi-annual fun fly on Saturday.
Remote control planes and drones took to the skies during the Siloam Springs RC Modelers semi-annual fun fly on Saturday.

