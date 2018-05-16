Inaugural Second Saturday Music
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Jackie Brooks/Herald-Leader "Fiddles in the Middle" were the featured performers at the inaugural Second Saturday Music of the season on Saturday. Band members are Kathy Sutterfield, Richey McCusker, and Bill and Deanna Lisk. The next concert is planned for June 9 at the Twin Springs Gazebo Park.
