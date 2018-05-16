New dietary guidelines released ahead of National Stroke and Blood Pressure Awareness months
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
According to a recent study, those who regularly eat grilled or well-done beef, chicken or fish may increase their risk of developing high blood pressure. The study followed more than 100,000 men and women over more than a decade, and found that the high-temperature method of cooking meats had a statistically significant relationship to the development of hypertension.
