Northside Elementary Library addition showing progress

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs School Board honored Dan Siemens, principal of Southside Elementary School, and his wife Marilyn Siemens, teacher at Allen Elementary School, at Thursday’s meeting. Dan is retiring after 41 years in education, 38 years as a principal, and 18 years in Siloam Springs Schools. Marilyn is retiring after 36 years in education and 18 years in Siloam Springs. Pictured are Marilyn Siemens, Dan Siemens, Superintendent Ken Ramey, and School Board President Brian Lamb.