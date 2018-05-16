On the way up

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Irvin Rios, left, congratulates sophomore Danny Daugherty after Daugherty scored Saturday to give Siloam Springs a 1-0 lead against Benton in the Class 6A semifinals. Siloam Springs went on to defeat Benton 2-0.

RUSSELLVILLE -- Nearly three weeks ago, the Siloam Springs boys soccer team found itself in a lowpoint of a season of peaks and valleys.