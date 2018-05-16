Rios key man in Panthers' midfield
n The senior will play in his fourth state championship on Friday.
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Irvin Rios has been on both sides of the coin in the Class 6A state soccer finals.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.