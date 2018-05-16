Unsung heroes
Buckminster, Kennedy fine working behind scenes
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Seniors Brooklyn Buckminster and Meghan Kennedy understand their roles on the Siloam Springs girls soccer team don't always receive the attention they deserve.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.