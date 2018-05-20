Cyclones celebrate return to top

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs forward Brian Andrade takes a shot in the first half of the 6A state championship game against Russellville. Russellville defeated the Panthers 4-1 to win the Class 6A championship.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The fourth battle between 6A boys soccer powers Siloam Springs and Russellville this season ended up being a one-sided affair.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.