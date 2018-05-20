Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Honor graduate Carley Jo Goggans was presented by Suellen Coleman-Chase of Crye-Leike Realty during the 41st annual Chamber of Commerce Honor Graduate Luncheon.

Siloam Springs High School graduates received $4.5 million in scholarships -- including $544,000 in local money -- during the 42nd annual Scholarship Awards Program on Thursday night.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.