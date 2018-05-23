2018 Siloam Springs High School graduation

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs graduates turn their tassle at the 2018 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 19, at Barnhill Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Siloam Springs graduates go through commencement ceremonies on Saturday at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.