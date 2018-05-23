CNB contributes $26,000 to West Siloam Springs Police Department

Photo submitted Cherokee Nation Businesses contributed $26,000 to the West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Police Department to help replace the department's outdated communication system. Pictured, from left, are Larry Barnett, West Siloam Springs police chief; Tony Nagy, general manager of Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs; Don Childers, VP of surveillance and loss prevention at CNE; Kathy Osbourn, West Siloam Springs town manager; Elaine Carr, West Siloam Springs Mayor; Bill John Baker, Cherokee Nation principal chief; S. Joe Crittenden, deputy chief; Chuck Hoskin Jr.; secretary of state; Mike Shambaugh, tribal councilor; and Shawn Slaton, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses.