Crenshaw: Panthers must pick up, keep going

n The team won two 6A titles, two runners-up in last four years.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs boys take a picture with the 6A state runner-up trophy on Friday after losing to Russellville 4-1 in the Class 6A state championship game at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs boys take a picture with the 6A state runner-up trophy on Friday after losing to Russellville 4-1 in the Class 6A state championship game at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Even in the midst of defeat last Friday, Brent Crenshaw didn't lose sight of what the Siloam Springs boys soccer team has accomplished the last four years.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.