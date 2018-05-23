Honoring veterans

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader American Legion Post 29 members Bennie Gallant, Sam Grimes and Gary Deiker, and Boy Scout Josh Robinson Jr., under the command of Stuart Reeves, gave a three volley salute to Mickey Jewell, a World War II Army Nurse, during a ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday. Each year American Legion Post 29 members place about 700 flags on veterans' graves in the cemetery the weekend before Memorial Day. Last year, they started the tradition of honoring at least one veteran with a brief ceremony. The American Legion is hosting a Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, in the American Legion Community Building. State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) will be the guest speaker.