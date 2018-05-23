JBU Alumnus Named Walton International Scholarship Program Director
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
John Brown University announced this week that alumnus Gabriel Williams will become the director of the university's Walton International Scholarship Program (WISP), beginning this fall.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.