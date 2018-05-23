SSPD presents new online crime map

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Battalion Chief Charlie Embich was recognized at the May 15 City Board meeting for completing the National Fire Academy's Managing Officer Program. Pictured are Fire Chief Jeremey Criner, City Administrator Phillip Patterson, Embich and Mayor John Turner.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Battalion Chief Charlie Embich was recognized at the May 15 City Board meeting for completing the National Fire Academy's Managing Officer Program. Pictured are Fire Chief Jeremey Criner, City Administrator Phillip Patterson, Embich and Mayor John Turner.

Residents are now able to access information about crime in their neighborhoods through the Siloam Springs Police Department's online crime map.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.