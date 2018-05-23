Stuff happens

Twice I've sold my car for thousands of dollars less than I could have, both times to a woman, both of whom needed a good deal on a reliable vehicle. I refuse to take advantage of a woman just because she doesn't know about cars. I wish there was a charity to assist working single moms with cheap cars. I've seen women cheated by dealers or mechanics. If a man takes a car in, he'll get a straightforward quote and an honest repair. If a woman takes a car in, you never know what might happen -- to the car or to the bill. I know excellent exceptions to this. Not all mechanics are crooks and not all women are gullible. Since I know God is watching, I think I'm due a new car for little or no cost. What you sow, you reap. One man scoffed at a generous deal I gave. I said to him, "You watch ... God keeps good books!"

