Summer meal program begins Tuesday
n Siloam Springs Schools will serve free meals to children younger than 18 at six locations.
Sunday, May 27, 2018
School may be out for summer, but kids can still access breakfasts and lunches through the school district's free summer meal program.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.