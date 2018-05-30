Chosen students head to Boys, Girls State
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Siloam Post 29 of The American Legion held a celebratory meeting Friday evening for 10 girls and six boys from Siloam Springs who were selected to attend this year's session of the American Legion's Girls and Boys State.
