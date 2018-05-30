Chosen students head to Boys, Girls State

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Print item

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Students selected to attend the 2018 Girls State session in Searcy, Ark. Pictured are (back left) Rhiannason Spence, Regan Brown, Courtney Mccollum, Whitly Cochran, Lauren Folger, Natalie Easley and (front left) Mackenzie Cook, Avery Horton, Brently Wade and Chachi Vang.
Zoom

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Students selected to attend the 2018 Girls State session in Searcy, Ark. Pictured are (back left) Rhiannason Spence, Regan Brown, Courtney Mccollum, Whitly Cochran, Lauren Folger, Natalie Easley and (front left) Mackenzie Cook, Avery Horton, Brently Wade and Chachi Vang.

Siloam Post 29 of The American Legion held a celebratory meeting Friday evening for 10 girls and six boys from Siloam Springs who were selected to attend this year's session of the American Legion's Girls and Boys State.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.