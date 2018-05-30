Family reunions
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
We had a family reunion of sorts this month. Many members of the family regularly get together for holidays, but we felt a day of just eating and visiting with no real agenda would be something different. While it was a lot of work for those who organized the event, I can say that it was definitely enjoyable.
