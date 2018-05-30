Honor your parents
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Something magical happens when a bundle of girlish charm meets her great-grandmother for the first time. Beats is five. She speaks in complete paragraphs. Ruthie is now 93. She'd never seen Beats before. She was so surprised!
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.