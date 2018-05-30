In light of summer, library hosts child safety lecture
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
As the school year comes to a close, residents convened at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday night for a lecture intended to emphasize the importance of child safety.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.