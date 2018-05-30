La-Z-Boy donates $90,000 to support local nonprofits

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader La-Z-Boy Foundation presented a $45,000 check to Ability Tree on Wednesday morning. Pictured, from left, are Rod Reed, Ability Tree board chairman; Audra Farrell, La-Z-Boy human resources manager; Mike Wilmon, La-Z-Boy production manager; Amy Dunn, Ability Tree director of family and team member relations; Paul Dilbeck, La-Z-Boy quality manager; Neil Erter, La-Z-Boy logistics manager; Joe Butler, Ability Tree director; Rick Wilmoth, La-Z-Boy controller; and Jeff McGarrah, La-Z-Boy materials manager.
La-Z-Boy Foundation gave away around $90,000 in grants to 13 non-profits throughout Siloam Springs last week.
