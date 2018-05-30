Libraries Rock -- Summer Reading 2018

Join us for the opening festivities which will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2, with a fun and inspiring musical program by the Clean Water Raingers. This will be followed by snow cones, bouncy houses, crafts and more! This event is free for the public. There will also be lots of free, fun activities and programs for the public every week throughout the summer.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.