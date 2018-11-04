Dynasty continues

Lady Panthers win fifth straight title

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, November 4, 2018

Print item

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The Siloam Springs girls cross country team and coaches celebrate on the winner's podium Friday after winning the Class 5A Girls State Cross Country Meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. The state title is the Lady Panthers' fifth straight after winning the previous four in the former Class 6A classification.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The Siloam Springs girls cross country team and coaches celebrate on the winner's podium Friday after winning the Class 5A Girls State Cross Country Meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. The state title is the Lady Panthers' fifth straight after winning the previous four in the former Class 6A classification.

HOT SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs went into the Class 5A Girls State Championship Cross Country Meet feeling the pressure and nerves that goes with being four-time defending state champions.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.