JBU to close its Fort Smith campus
Sunday, November 4, 2018
John Brown University will shut down its Fort Smith satellite campus next August after having a presence in the city for more than 20 years, with a spokesman citing declining enrollment as the reason for the closure.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.