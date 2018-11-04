Seventh-graders finish season 6-3
Sunday, November 4, 2018
The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team wrapped up its season Tuesday with a 14-6 win against Rogers Elmwood at Panther Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.