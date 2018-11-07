JBU women push through struggles
n The Golden Eagles pulled away for a 65-42 win against Crowley’s Ridge College on Saturday.
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
John Brown's women's basketball team battled through some first-game struggles before pulling away for a 65-42 win against Crowley's Ridge College on Saturday afternoon in front of a big crowd at Bill George Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.