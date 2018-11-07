Save our beer!
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
You didn't listen to the warnings about climate change. You didn't care about sea levels rising. Warmer winters? You laughed and said, "Bring it on!" More hurricanes? No problem, what's a little rain and wind? That's why we have insurance, after all. Well, maybe a shortage of beer will grab your attention!
