Students presenting Christmas comedy
n The theater department will be among the first in the U.S. to produce the new play.
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Siloam Springs High School theater students will be among the first to perform "The Hallmark Channel Christmas Wonderthon!" by playwright Don Zolidis.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.