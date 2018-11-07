Students presenting Christmas comedy

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School students practiced for their upcoming production of the "Hallmark Channel Christmas Wonderthon!" by Don Zolidis. Pictured, from left, are students Olivia Allen, Drew Smith, Bella Jeppsen, Ian Hilderbrand, Jake Gill, Amoni West and Reece Edwards.

Siloam Springs High School theater students will be among the first to perform "The Hallmark Channel Christmas Wonderthon!" by playwright Don Zolidis.