For the first time in her short Golden Eagle career, senior Karina Chandra was named Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week last Monday afternoon for her performance last weekend against Crowley's Ridge, the conference offices announced.

In the first round of weekly honors of 2018-19, the Brisbane, Australia, native nearly missed setting a single-game career scoring high with her 22-point outburst against the Pioneers on Saturday, Nov. 3. She finished 8-of-11 from the field, hitting four triples on five attempts to go along with five rebounds and a pair of assists. Last season, Chandra poured in 24 points in her career high against Ecclesia, the exact same weekend last season.

Chandra hit a trey that ignited a second-quarter 10-2 run to return the lead to John Brown for good in the contest.

Sports on 11/11/2018