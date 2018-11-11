Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Terri Black, left, DaySpring Outlet Store cashier and warehouse sale site manager, and Sherri Brooker, Outlet Store manager and warehouse sale coordinator, priced items on Friday in preparation for the annual Dayspring warehouse sale. Last year, more than 6,000 people attended the sale, some traveling from as far away as New Mexico, Indiana and Nebraska.

Between 6,000 and 7,000 people are expected to attend the annual DaySpring warehouse sale on Nov. 15 through 17.

The sale brings customers from a 200 mile radius to Siloam Springs, with some coming from as far away as states such as New Mexico, Indiana and Nebraska for the event, according to Sherri Brooker, DaySpring Outlet Store manager and warehouse sale coordinator.

For the third year in a row, DaySpring is opening its warehouse at 21153 E. Arkansas Highway 16 for the sale. More than 1,500 unique products will be on sale, including 72 types of Christmas cards, 40 jewelry items, 83 boxed cards, 62 children's products and 150 home decor items. Products are marked down 50 to 90 percent off and prices will range from 10 cents to $30, Brooker said.

People often use the sale as a way to kick off their Christmas shopping or to stock up on gifts and cards for the entire year, said Terri Black, outlet store cashier and warehouse sale sight manager. One customer told Brooker and Black that she makes the 742 mile trip from New Mexico to Siloam Springs each year to fill up her gift closet.

"Often they start here with their Christmas list and knock out as much as they can before they go elsewhere," Black said.

This year, six 65 passenger charter buses, coming from locations such as Oklahoma City and Little Rock, have already scheduled stops at the sale, Brooker said. In addition, numerous church buses are also expected to bring customers.

The company works with the Chamber of Commerce to let customers know about other shopping and dining opportunities in Siloam Springs, according to Brenda Turner, DaySpring vice president of communications and administration. It's not uncommon to see people shop for three or four hours, go to lunch, then return and shop some more, she said.

"It does boost the economy of Siloam. ... I know when you come in you're going to Cathy's Corner, you're going to the Wooden Spoon, you're going out to eat," Brooker said.

Preparing for the sale is a company-wide effort, and all employees are involved in some way or volunteer their time to help. Last year about 250 volunteers from DaySpring put in a total of 1,000 volunteer hours, Brooker said.

This year, the company will have a station for collecting donations of coats for Potter's House as well as donations of canned food for The Manna Center. A prayer tent will also be set up outside for anyone who has any needs or concerns, Brooker said.

The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. DaySpring volunteers will provide parking shuttles and loading assistance. More information and updates are available on the DaySpring Outlet Store Facebook page.

