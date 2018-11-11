Photo submitted John Brown's Melody Hagen, left, goes against Science and Arts' Jillian Nicholas during Thursday's Sooner Athletic Conference Championship match in Chickasha, Okla. The Drovers defeated the Golden Eagles 2-0 to win the conference title and an automatic NAIA National Tournament berth.

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- A pair of defensive breakdowns was all third-seeded Science and Arts (Okla.) needed as the host Drovers retained the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament title, downing the fourth-seeded and No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer team 2-0 in the championship match on Thursday night at Drover Pitch.

With the win, the Drovers (16-4-1) earn the SAC's lone automatic berth to the 2018 NAIA National Championships. The Golden Eagles (15-4-1) will have to await their fate until next week when the NAIA announces the handful of at-large berths to the 31-team field.

A pair of nearly identical plays doomed the John Brown effort -- one in each half. Just nine minutes in, Mackenzie Holub netted her second goal of the season off a long, bouncing pass that originated deep behind the center line. Holub ran through the JBU defense and onto the ball and sent a low shot to the far right post from seven yards.

With the match winding down and the Golden Eagle defense pressing, a long clearance from Holub sprang Emma Rice through the back line -- giving USAO a second one-vs-one opportunity. Rice ripped her 22nd of the season past senior Caitlyn Logan for an insurance market with just under three minutes left in the match.

Logan, who finished the match with four saves, kept the title game scoreless early with a diving save on Holub who broke in down the right side. Shooting a 10-yard attempt, Holub was denied by Logan's dive to her right, just six minutes in.

Just three minutes in, it appeared JBU would have a golden opportunity to take the lead, but junior Kristen Howell's pass through the USAO back line to sophomore Sienna Nealon was ruled offsides by a matter of steps.

Science and Arts nearly doubled its lead in the 20th minute, but Logan again came up with acrobatics, deflecting Aubrey Ruttman's 20-yard free kick offering over the crossbar.

The Golden Eagles appeared to start creating some offensive pressure in the 26th minute. Three consecutive Aspen Carpenter corner services into the box created chances, but the third was finally cleared as the hosts relieved the pressure.

Struggling to find many offensive chances after that point proved difficult for John Brown, who were out-shot 13-5 on the match.

JBU and the Drovers have now met four consecutive seasons in the SAC title match. USAO has won three, the first time on penalty kicks, while the Golden Eagles claimed its second-ever tournament championship in 2016. USAO won last year's match 2-1 in double overtime at Alumni Field.

