The Siloam Springs ninth-grade basketball team outscored Huntsville 12-5 in the fourth quarter to take a 37-30 victory over Huntsville on Thursday in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at Panther Activity Center.

The games were played with a running clock and six-minute quarters with shortened breaks between quarters and halftime.

The Panthers got out to a strong start by scoring the game's first 11 points and led 11-2 after the first quarter.

Huntsville cut the lead to 19-12 at halftime and by the end of the third quarter had tied the game 25-25.

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Carter Winesburg had 12, Jedidiah Hunter five and Caden Pharr two.

Hayden Dotson led Huntsville with 11 points, while Chandler Coleman-Clark had nine.

Ninth-grade girls

Huntsville outscored the Siloam Springs freshman girls team 15-6 in the second half to rally for a victory.

Siloam Springs led 7-2 after the first quarter and 13-9 at halftime.

Huntsville tied the game 15-15 going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 9-4 in the fourth quarter.

Halle Hernandez led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Reina Tiefel had four and Bethany Markovich, Jaydah Walker and Hannah Riley each with two.

Tanna Wilson led Huntsville with 17 points.

Up next

Both ninth-grade teams open their season against Gentry on Monday in the Allen Classic.

Sports on 11/11/2018