PARAGOULD -- A timely three-point play from senior Baily Cameron blunted a late-game counter attack and the John Brown University women's basketball team kept Crowley's Ridge to a 3 of 20 mark from behind the arc and left the Carter Activity Center with a 60-49 win against the Pioneers on Thursday night.

It was John Brown's second win over the Pioneers in less than a week, having defeated CRC 65-42 on Nov. 3 in the season-opener.

After allowing the Pioneers (1-4) to come back from a 19-point halftime deficit to pull within four, 42-38, the Golden Eagles (2-0) roared back to offensive life by running away on a 16-2 rally that ballooned the hosts' deficit back to 18 with just under two minutes left in the contest.

Crowley's Ridge out-scored John Brown 16-6 in the third quarter, but it wasn't nearly enough to overcome its three-point performance and 17 turnovers, which the visitors turned into 23 points off miscues.

Senior Karina Chandra splashed both attempts from behind the arc in the fourth quarter and Cameron added another timely five points to carry the Golden Eagles, despite JBU's own 3-point shooting woes (6 of 24).

Chandra finished the contest with 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the floor. She hit 4 of 7 from behind the arc and added a pair of blocks and rebounds. Cameron scored 16 and flirted with a double-double by pulling down nine boards. The duo combined for 60 percent of the John Brown offense.

Juniors Jordan Martin, Ally Teague and Sara Williams each contributed six points apiece.

Alexus Taylor led Crowley's Ridge with a game-best 21 points but shot 7 of 23 from the floor. Elly Burrell had a season-high 15 rebounds and claimed the double-double with 10 points.

John Brown returned to the hardwood on Saturday against Ecclesia. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are scheduled to open Sooner Athletic Conference play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Bacone (Okla.).

Sports on 11/11/2018