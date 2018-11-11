Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday Downtown small business owners gathered at the 28 Springs Banquet Room on Thursday morning for a breakfast of biscuits and gravy and the last "Invigorate" seminar of 2018. Hosted by Main Street Siloam Springs, the seminars have been geared toward offering tips and advice to business owners downtown that could help to improve the quality of their businesses. This seminar was aimed at providing information relating to methods business owners can use to improve security for their employees and merchandise. Capt. Derek Spicer, City Communications Officer Deandra Strickland and Police Chief Jim Wilmeth of the Siloam Springs Police Department helped to facilitate this and gave a brief presentation that was followed by group discussion and opportunity for those attending to ask questions. Chief Wilmeth (right) explains a program the SSPD is now offering called "Project Stronghold," in which business owners can request a free threat assessment from the department, who will then send out an officer to evaluate the efficacy of certain security mechanisms, ranging from alarm systems to the quality of exterior doors. Business owners interested in the program are encouraged to call the SSPD at 479-524-4118.

