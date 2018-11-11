Margarita Del Carmen Portillo Chavez

Margarita Del Carmen Portillo Chavez, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 6, 2018, at Northwest Medical Center of Bentonville in Bentonville, Ark.

Visitation was held Nov. 9, 2018, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

William 'Bud' Luther Hunt

William "Bud" Luther Hunt, 84, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1934, to Leon and Ruby Hunt in Corning, Ark. On Jan. 3, 2004, he married Dortha Gleghorn in Harrison, Ark. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Siloam Springs.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Vicki Keith of Siloam Springs; two stepsons, Jim Hazlewood of Tuscon, Ariz., and Joe Hazlewood of Sacramento, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Houchin of Silver City, N.M.; two sisters, Nelda Bettis of Pocahontas, Ark., and Frances Walters and husband Leroy of Neelyville, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth L. Hunt.

A memorial service was held Nov. 10, 2018, at the Eastgate Church of Christ in Siloam Springs with Minister Carl Dye officiating.

