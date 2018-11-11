Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Kinzee Mayo goes up for a hit, while Southwestern Christian (Okla.) blocker Jamesha Redd goes up for a block during Tuesday's game at Bill George Arena. SCU swept the match to end JBU's season.

Southwestern Christian (Okla.) completed an improbable sweep (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) of the John Brown University volleyball team, closing out the Golden Eagles' season inside Bill George Arena on Tuesday night in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

It's the first time in four seasons, since the SAC instituted quarterfinal home-court advantage for the top four seeds, that John Brown (16-15) lost on its home court. More surprisingly, it was an opponent that JBU had swept in the regular season, but the visitors came to Siloam Springs having won seven of their last nine.

Cashlyn Munroe posted a game-high 15 kills to lead the visitors (21-7), while the duo of Damie Morgan and Aubrie Sanders threw down nine kills a piece. Morgan was a dig shy of the double-double, racking up nine scoops in the win, which was Southwestern Christian's first NAIA postseason victory as a part of the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Sophomore Taylor Glover hit an impressive .333 with 11 terminations on 30 swings to lead the Golden Eagle offense. Junior Jessica Meyer and senior Bayli Reagan each contributed 10 kills in the loss.

John Brown hit .217 (44-14-138) on the match, but the visitors responded with a .259 (51-14-143) effort.

Freshman Jenna Lowery's 27 digs led the John Brown back line effort. Junior Elizabeth Williams and freshman Carrie Cielsa split passing duties, dishing out 21 and 20 assists, respectively.

The collegiate careers of seniors Bayli Reagan and Bailey Sager came to a close.

