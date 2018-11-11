TONKAWA, Okla. -- Colcord took an early 6-0 lead on Tonkawa, but the Hornets gave up 55 unanswered points in an Oklahoma Class A playoff loss on Friday night.

The Hornets finished the season with a 7-4 record under first-year coach Austin Martin.

Colcord quarterback Raven Difrancisco completed 14 of 27 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, which went to Dustin Foreman to give the Hornets the 6-0 lead.

Colcord's final touchdown came on a Blake Gonzales run in the fourth quarter.

Depew 54, Watts 6

DEPEW, Okla. -- The Watts' Engineers' season came to an end Friday with a 54-6 loss to Depew in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class B playoffs.

The Engineers' season ends at 8-3 overall.

Davenport 58, Oaks 0

DAVENPORT, Okla -- Davenport scored 50 points in the first quarter to run away with its win against Oaks in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class B playoffs.

Oaks' season ends with a 3-7 record.

Sports on 11/11/2018