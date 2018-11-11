Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Civitan Steve Wilmott, left, served a bowl of soup to Norman Law during the Civitan Soup Sampler at Community Christian Fellowship on Friday. The soup sampler serves as an annual fundraiser for the Siloam Springs Civitans. The community service oriented club hosts events throughout the year, such as the clergy appreciation breakfast in February and a party for Special Olympics athletes in July. Meetings are at noon on the first and third Thursday of the month at John Brown University's Dye Conference Room.

General News on 11/11/2018