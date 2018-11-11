Starbucks is coming to a new development at the corner of U.S. Highway 412 and Simon Sager Road in Siloam Springs, according to a press release from Haag Brown Development.

The coffee shop will be a part of a new 6,000 square foot retail center, which will be located between Northwest Health Urgent Care and RibCrib, and near Walmart and Lowe's. Construction on the new retail center is expected to begin soon and completion is slated for the third quarter of 2019, the release states.

Starbucks will occupy 2,000 square feet on the west side of the building. The adjoining 4,000-square-foot portions of the building will be available for lease and can be divided into two 2,000-square-foot spaces.

This will be the fifth Starbucks that Haag Brown Development has brought to Arkansas in less than three years, the release states.

The one acre development site was purchased by P&G Investments, LLC on Nov. 5, after more than 18 months of work. Scott Hill of Hilltown Commercial Realty in Fayetteville, Ark., represented the property's seller, Cale Properties, LLLP, in the transaction.

"I don't know that I've ever been so ready to get a project to the finish line," said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Development Principal. "This one took as long as the last three Starbucks projects all together. I'm very thankful for a patient seller and seller's broker who did more than he was expected for longer than he was expected to."

Principal Developers for Haag Brown Development, Joshua Brown and Greg Haag, worked alongside Daryl Peeples and Starbucks' representative Hank Kelley, both of Flake and Kelley Commercial in Little Rock, Ark., to bring the project to fruition.

"We are thrilled to be developing another store for Starbucks in Northwest Arkansas and are thankful to Hank Kelley and Daryl Peeples for helping us along the way," said Greg Haag, Haag Brown Development Principal. "We knew exactly where Starbucks would thrive in Siloam Springs so we are more than excited that this deal is complete."

Haag Brown Development has completed several projects in the Siloam Springs retail market, including the development of a 23,500-square-foot FFO Home store and a free-standing AT&T.

