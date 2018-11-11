Senior Britt Wisener led an upset bid for the second time in as many trips to Southwestern Christian's Cagle Family Field, and his effort earned Sooner Athletic Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference offices announced last Monday, Nov. 5.

The conference honor is the first of Wisener's career and the third for the Golden Eagles this season. Seniors Ashby Clark and Ryan Williams both collected offensive honors earlier in the season.

For the second time this season, Wisener anchored a defensive effort in Bethany, Okla., that saw the Golden Eagles upset Southwestern Christian on its own pitch.

Despite surrendering the match's opening goal just three minutes in, Wisener stopped Igor Stojanovic twice and Kulick, the goal scorer, all over the final 11 minutes of play. He would finish the contest with seven saves on eight SCU offerings on target to move to 9-7-1 on the season.

With his seven-save performance, Wisener has posted five saves or more six times this year. The Golden Eagles are 3-2-1 in those matches. The Houston, Texas, native posted a career-high 10-save effort in JBU's win in Bethany earlier this season.

Wisener's goals average was 1.62 on the season to accompany his trio of shutouts. He currently holds the fifth-best goals-against average in the conference.

